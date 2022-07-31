Hyderabad: Investment planning varies from person to person. An investment strategy and style that suits a 30-year-old may not suit a 60-year-old. Investment amount, investment period, waiting period, ability to withstand loss, how much profit is expected and strategy are chosen and influenced by many factors. Certain strategies give good results in each phase of the market. It cannot be said that this approach is correct and accurate.

Active investing and passive investments

Those who want to earn returns beyond the market index often and actively trade shares. Such a strategy can be called 'active investing'. A thorough understanding and expertise of the market are required. Anyone can follow this strategy on their own. Can be continued with the help of experts. A 'passive investment strategy' is to buy stocks or index and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and hold them for the long term. Its objective is to get better returns in the long term with less risk of loss, regardless of short-term fluctuations.

Investments in indices like Nifty, Sensex, banking ETFs, quality shares and Mutual Funds come under this category. Those who are looking for wealth creation with risk rather than investment growth can turn towards 'active investing'. If you want to achieve long-term returns with less risk of loss... 'passive investment' should be considered.

Value... Growth...

Despite good past performance and strong financial fundamentals, a company's share may be fetching less than its real value for some reason. Picking shares like this is 'value investing'. If these companies perform well in the future, they can earn profits. A growth-oriented investment strategy is to invest in the shares of a company that is showing high growth and can perform well in the future and earn high returns.

Factors such as innovation, quality, benefits etc in the products and services of the respective companies are crucial here. Naturally, they register higher growth than the rest. In such things, there is a little high risk of loss and profits are high. A value-based strategy is characterised by low cost, low risk and long-term persistence. These shares provide good returns when the economy and market recover. A growth-oriented strategy shares profits when stocks post strong earnings and profits and low-interest rates prevail.

In big shares...

Naturally dominant in a sector and showing consistent performance are called large-cap stocks. They are sustainable even in an economic recession. Mid and small-cap companies can be said to be the companies that have scope for growth in the future. Both risk and reward are high here. They give good returns when the market and economy are recovering.

In a different way...

The characteristic of this strategy is to get returns by buying and selling shares, unlike the decisions and pessimism practised by others in the market. Investing in only one or two sectors or one or two shares is not appropriate. Better to choose 10-12 quality companies in 4-5 sectors. Depending on the risk-bearing capacity and awareness one should decide which companies to choose. Diversification limits risk. At the same time, too much diversity does not yield good results. Those who cannot afford the high risk and those who want stable income should invest in shares, bonds, debentures, Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs). The objective here is to get some income in the form of dividends and interest with less risk.

Limitation of loss...

Investments are inherently risky. Short and medium-term traders should decide in advance how much loss they can afford. A stop-loss strategy should be followed when a stock falls beyond your risk tolerance. For example...

Case 1: You buy ABC shares at Rs 100 with the belief that the price will rise. If the market goes down, they assume that they would have to get out with a loss of Rs 5 per share. Stop-loss has been set at Rs 95 for that. Suppose the share price reaches Rs 90 if the situation is not good. The stop-loss strategy leaves you with a loss of Rs 5.

Case 2: The price of a share goes from Rs 100 to Rs 110. Your stop-loss has been changed from Rs 95 to Rs 105. The share price has reached Rs 120. Then the stop loss was changed to Rs 115. By doing this, you can continue to invest and protect your profits. This is called trailing stop-loss. The returns of the shares are affected by the performance of the companies, national and international developments, news and the good and bad of the respective sectors. All strategies have pros and cons and limitations. Investments reach the profit margin only when we adapt and practice the respective strategies, says Jagarlamudi Venugopal, ZenMoney.