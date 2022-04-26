New Delhi: With the onset of the Covid-19 global pandemic, people shifted to work from home and use of digital payments gained currency. However, it brought new kinds of risks and challenges to the fore as the cases of online fraud, banking and mobile frauds also went up during the last two years. As more and more banking customers are using online payments, mobile and UPI based banking transactions or using credit and debit cards for financial transactions, it is imperative to develop a habit for safe online and mobile banking. Here is a practical guide for safe practices while making digital payments.

Here are some ground rules which the customers should remember regarding all the aspects of their digital banking, digital transactions, electronic payments and social media security.

How to secure your login credential?

Try using unique and complex passwords.

Remember to change passwords frequently.

Never disclose, store or write down your user ID, passwords or PIN.

Remember, Bank never asks for your user ID/passwords/Card No/PIN/Passwords/CVV/OTP.

Disable ‘Auto Save’ or ‘Remember’ function in your device to avoid storing of user ID and passwords.

How to use internet banking safely?

Always look for “https” in the address bar of the bank's website.

Avoid performing online banking transactions at public places using open Wi-Fi networks.

Always logout and close the browser when you are done with your work.

How to use UPI payments in a secure way?

Try keeping your Mobile PIN and UPI PIN different and random.

Do not respond to any unknown UPI requests.

Always report those suspicious requests.

Always remember that a PIN is needed only for transferring amounts, not for receiving.

Instantly disable UPI service on your account if any transaction has happened without you doing it.

Debit and Credit Card Security

Beware of your surroundings while performing ATM transactions through ATM machines or POS devices.

Cover the keypad while entering the PIN.

Always verify the authenticity of e-commerce websites before performing the transactions.

Manage your debit card transactions through online Banking.

Set a limit for card transactions at e-commerce platforms, POS and ATM both for domestic and international transactions.

How to use mobile banking in a safe manner?

Always use strong passwords and Biometric permission should be enabled on your phones, laptops and tablets.

Do not share your Mobile PIN with anyone.

Try using biometric authentication wherever feasible.

Do not download any unknown app suggested by strangers.

Applications should be downloaded only through official stores.

Regularly monitor the permissions of critical apps installed in your mobile and keep a track of unnecessary and unused apps.

Avoid connecting phones to public wireless networks.

Safe practices for social media users

Users should always confirm the identity of the person they are interacting with.

Do not share your personal or financial information on any social media platform.

Do not discuss confidential information in public places and on any social media platforms.