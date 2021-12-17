New Delhi: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Friday said that the exports of mobile phones have increased from USD 0.2 billion in 2017-18 to USD 1.7 billion in 2021 (April 21-September 21), whereas imports of mobile phones have decreased from USD 3.5 billion in 2017-18 to USD 0.5 billion in 2021 (April 21-September 21).

The ministry said the steps taken by the Government which are expected to increase the domestic manufacturing and export of electronics goods including mobile phones include formulation of Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI) for Large Scale Electronics Manufacturing, Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI) for IT hardware, Scheme for Promotion of Manufacturing of Electronic Components and Semiconductors (SPECS), Modified Electronics Manufacturing Clusters (EMC 2.0) under the National Policy on Electronics, 2019, which envisages to position India as a global hub for Electronics, System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM).

Moreover, FDI upto 100 per cent under the automatic route is permitted for electronics manufacturing subject to applicable laws. Phased Manufacturing Programme (PMP) has been notified to promote domestic value addition in mobile phones and their sub-assemblies / parts manufacturing. Tariff Structure has also been rationalized to promote domestic manufacturing of electronic goods, including Cellular mobile phones, it said.