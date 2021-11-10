New Delhi: Union Government has approved the Minimum Support Price (MSP) funding of Rs. 17,408 crore to Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) for cotton seasons 2014-15 to 2020-21 for direct support to farmers.

For the current cotton season (i.e. October,2021- September, 2022), CCI has already made adequate arrangements in all 11 major cotton-growing states by opening 474 procurement centres in 143 districts, to meet any eventuality of MSP operations, as per press release.

During cotton season 2020-21, the area under cotton cultivation was 133 lakh hectares with an estimated production of 360 lakh bales, which account for around 25% of total global cotton production.

During the global pandemic in the last two cotton seasons (2019-20 & 2020-21), CCI procured around 1/3rd of the cotton production in the country, that is about 200 lakh bales and disbursed more than Rs.55,000/- crores directly in the bank account of around 40 lakh cotton farmers.

MSP operations protect cotton farmers from distress sale during any adverse price situation. MSP operations, being a sovereign function in nature, motivate cotton farmers in the country to keep their sustained interests in cotton cultivation.

Cotton Corporation of India CCI has infrastructure in all 11 major cotton-growing States through 474 procurement centres in 143 districts. Cotton is one of the most important cash crops and plays a major role in sustaining the livelihood of around 58 lakh cotton farmers. Further, approximately 400 - 500 lakh people are engaged in related activities such as cotton processing and trade.

