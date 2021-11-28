Delhi: Good news for consumers, as the price of LPG cylinders, is likely to be reduced from December. Public-sector companies involved in the crude oil business conduct price reviews of LPG gas cylinders every month. A surge in Covid-19 cases due to the new African Covid-19 variant has brougth the crude oil price to its lowest since April 2020.

This Friday, the price of Brent Crude fell by $ 10 per barrel, so it is expected that during the price review, oil companies will slash the price of LPG cylinders from December onwards.

Meanwhile, the deadline for linking Aadhaar with EPFO account has also been extended to November 30. People, who did not link their Aaddhar, must need to get it done by November 30, otherwise, their PF will not get deposited in their accounts.

Apart from that EPFO has also made UAN-Aadhaar linking mandatory for Employees Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI). If it's not been done, the employees won't be able to deposit the premium and in that case, they will get deprived of policy cover up to Rs 7 lakh.

People using SBI credit cards will also face policy changes as shopping with SBI credit cards will become expensive. Till now SBI card used to charge only interest, but from December 1 processing fee will be applicable for making purchases. This festive season, many banks and financial institutions have given home loan offers, ranging from affordable interest rates to waiving processing fees.

Although the offers of most banks are applicable till December 31, 2021, the offer of LIC Housing Finance is ending this month. The company has offered home loans at the rate of 6.66 per cent to eligible customers on loans up to Rs 2 crore, which will end on November 30.