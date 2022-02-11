New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched the first colour souvenir coin on 'Panchtantra' on Friday. This was on the occasion of 17th foundation day of Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited (SPMCIL).

Sitharaman in her address stressed on upskilling and acquiring new skills, and upgradation to meet the technology driven economy. She also emphasized on ramping up the quality of products and to brand SPMCIL as lead producers of currency and other sovereign products. The Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth and other senior officials of the ministry were present on the occasion.