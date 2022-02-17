Hyderabad: Ramraj cotton has announced its partnership with Kannada film star Yash appointing him as its brand ambassador, a statement from the company said. Ramraj Cotton, a leading garments manufacturer based out of Tiruppur, was built from the ground up by its visionary K R Nagarajan, it added. The company said it has changed the perception and elevated the acceptance of dhotis to exceptional heights.

The foundation of Ramraj Cotton is the progress and wellbeing of weavers and over 50,000 weavers are associated with the brand. Ramraj has also created employment opportunities for 10,000 families across South India, it added.

"He is one of the biggest inspirations in recent times, a perfect role model who never gave up on his dream under any circumstances. In his 17-year long career he has acted in theatre, television and rose from a supporting actor to become one of the most dependable superstars in Indian cinema after the grand success of KGF," it added.

On their association with Yash, it said the Rocking Star is an inspiration who shares a similar success story. Praising the work of YashoMarga Foundation run by Yash's wife Radhika Pandit working in the villages of Karnataka, the company said it was happy to be associated with a superstar who shares similar values and hopes this collaboration will blossom into a long journey. Together, we believe we can write a new chapter in Indian fashion, taking Ramraj Dhotis to everyone across the country, it said.