Hyderabad: The Covid has caused people to pay closer attention to their health and adopt new behaviours to minimise the risk of transmission--such as more regular handwashing, which is widely recognised as one of the most effective ways to reduce the spread of the virus-- while a significant proportion of people are now taking extra precautions to avoid illness transmission.

The vast majority of people consider it important to take their health into their own hands by taking a health insurance policy. While experts suggest taking health insurance as early as possible is beneficial as it will not burn a hole in your pocket.

Many young people assume that health insurance is only for elderly persons, but this idea has changed after Covid. As they came to know that life is uncertain and if they fall ill they have to spend large sums to undergo treatment. Though today's youth are good at managing their financial affairs, buying health insurance at an early age may help them to avoid financial burden even during medical emergencies. Any health emergency can turn your life upside down. Therefore, one should change his or her lifestyle by relieving one from mental stress. Covid underscored the need for every person to take health insurance plans regardless of age. An individual must obtain personal health insurance as soon as he or she reaches the age of 30. If you are wondering why you should take it at a young age.. here are the reasons.

Low premium: Premium charges are lower if purchased at an early age for any health insurance. Premiums will increase if you cross 30 years. Being in your 20s and if you think you are healthy then that is the right time to buy health insurance. Insurance comes at a much lower premium when there are no critical issues.

Waiting period: Any health insurance company has some waiting time for their plans. Different pre-existing diseases have different waiting periods from one year to two years and up to four years at a time. If you need insurance urgently, this can not reduce the waiting time. So, the earlier you get insurance in life .. the more useful in an emergency.

Lifestyle diseases: In addition to rising levels of pollution, young people are also suffering from lifestyle diseases due to anxiety and worry. In addition to heart disease, there are various other diseases they are suffering from. These are creating a huge impact on the youth. So, be prepared for all this. It is a good idea to invest now in future medical treatments and emergencies.

Better financial planning: Buying insurance before the 20s or 30s can lead to better financial planning. Properly managing the money you earn will enable you to enjoy life to the fullest. Understand the dangers that can occur without warning. If you have adequate health coverage, you can live without any worries.

If there is a comprehensive health insurance plan there is no need for anyone to look for funding for treatment. Plans with a high level of care should be selected in view of the rising health care costs. All major illnesses should be covered. There are also schemes in India and abroad with coverage ranging from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 3 crore. They also offer state-of-the-art treatment. In addition to the current health care needs, they also meet the needs of different stages of life. Premium plans offer loyalty discounts as well as unlimited restoration on the insured base value.

"The sooner you buy insurance, the greater the benefits. Then why the delay", asks Sapna Desai, Head of Marketing, Digital Sales, Manipal Sigma Health Insurance.

Also read: COVID health insurance policies will also cover Omicron infection treatment costs: Irdai