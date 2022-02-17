Hyderabad: The buyback of shares is the repurchase of shares previously issued by the company. SEBI Securities Buyback Rules regulate this process. The company buys shares from current shareholders at a fixed price over a specified period. It can be said to be a corporate act. Naturally, the prescribed price is higher than the market price.

Stock buyback: In 2021, 42 companies spent about Rs 14,341 crore on buybacks. So far in 2022, nine companies have announced share buybacks of Rs 19,525 crore. These include Tata Consultancy (TCS), MOIL, GE Shipping and Ajanta Pharma. In the wake of expectations that companies' profits will improve further, many companies will be able to distribute more returns to their shareholders through share buybacks in the days to come.

Strategically...

When companies feel that their company share is in the market far less than its actual value, they try to support the share price. For this, some companies are announcing buybacks of shares. This reduces the number of shares of the company in the market and supports the existing share price. The company uses buyback to inform investors about their financial health and instill confidence among investors about the company. They, however, have to pay buyback tax.

Stock Buyback rules: Companies choose between two options for buyback of shares.

Tender offer: The company sets a price and announces a deadline. Eligible shareholders can tender within the due date through a broker to give their shares to the company in proportion to the buyback. The tender offer is open for up to 10 working days. Ownership is not involved in the open market path. This is done by purchasing shares from the stock market within the stipulated time frame, up to the maximum price proposed by the company. Buyback through stock exchanges is available for a maximum period of six months. Retail investors are those who own shares below Rs 2 lakh. SEBI stipulates that a 15 per cent share in buyback volume must be reserved for retail investors. Accordingly, the allowable ratio may come together more.

To shareholders…

The buyback price is higher compared to the market price. So, there is an opportunity to sell the shares at a higher price. The number of shares decreases after the buyback. Earnings Per Share (EPS), Return on Net Worth (RONW) and assets to shareholders can be said to increase. Capital loss in this case cannot be adjusted. Equity capital gains tax is applicable on the sale of shares in an open market offer.

Investing in buyback is the choice of investors

If the buyback price is higher than the existing price, you can opt for it. If you think the share price growth is very promising and the buyback is not attractive compared to future returns, you can stick to the shares and decide how many of the total shares you have to give in the buyback. Thoroughly read the buyback details and instructions. If you do not receive a buyback offer letter, you should contact the Merchant Banker or the Registrar. Purchasing shares through buyback‌ may be useful after some time. Similarly, the tender offer is more beneficial to the investors in the buyback than through the stock exchanges.

"Considering the company's objectives, ownership, financial position and other factors, a buyback may be considered attractive. Long-term investors may continue to invest in anticipating returns. In addition to the buyback offer price, the company's current and future performance should be taken into account. The right decision must be taken by estimating the expected returns," says Jagarlamudi Venugopal, Zen Money.

