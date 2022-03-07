New Delhi: Bullish on the prospects of green mobility in the country, MG Motor India expects 25 per cent of its total volumes to accrue from electric vehicle sales by next year, according to a top company official. The company, which on Monday introduced all-new version of ZS EV in the country, is in the process of investing Rs 2,000 crore on capacity expansion and new product development.

The automaker plans to ramp its total manufacturing capacity to 1.2 lakh units in 2023, from the current 70,000 units per annum. It is also planning to introduce Hector facelift this year and a new electric vehicle (EV) in the first quarter of the next year. "We are executing the capacity to increase from 75,000 in Halol to 1.2 lakh units.

"So, next year, our plant capacity would be 1.2 lakh units. And, with the help of two new EVs...the one launched today (Monday) and the one coming, next year. Twenty-five per cent of our sales for next year will be EVs," MG Motor India President and Managing Director Rajeev Chaba told PTI in an interaction. For this capacity expansion and the launch of a new electric vehicle and other related costs, the company is in the process of investing Rs 2,000 crore, he added. "This Rs 2,000 crore investment primarily is basically to enhance the capacity of the plant, launching these two new EVs," Chaba noted.

The investment would also go into the localisation of the two EVs in the country, he added. "Also, this year, we will be doing Hector upgrade. So, all this money goes into that," Chaba stated. He noted that the company is going to begin second shift at its Halol-based (Gujarat) plant next month, which it acquired from General Motors.

"Though the semiconductor shortage is huge but I think we need to add the second shift. We would also be adding another 1,000 people direct and direct within this month and next month at the facility," Chaba stated. MG Motor on Monday launched the all-new ZS EV in the country. The model is available in two variants -- Excite and Exclusive, priced at Rs 21.99 lakh and Rs 25.88 lakh, respectively. The company said it has initiated bookings for the Exclusive variant, while bookings for the Excite trim will commence from July 2022. The model comes with the largest in-segment 50.3-kWh (kilowatt-hour) battery with advanced technology, offering a 461-km certified range in a single charge.

The demand for ZS EV has been encouraging since its launch, and the all-new ZS EV will further strengthen the brand connect with our electric vehicle customers," MG Motor India President and Managing Director Rajeev Chaba said. The ZS EV has been a global success in key markets, including the UK, Europe and Australia, he added.

"Committed to the future of electric mobility in India, we ensure a superior ownership experience by building a robust and sustainable EV ecosystem. With the all-new ZS EV, we are confident to change the mindset and accelerate EV adoption in India," Chaba noted. The model has been restyled with exterior design elements, comfortable and premium interior, first-in-segment features like dual pane panoramic sunroof, over 75 connected car features, hill descent control among others, the company said.

The all-new ZS EV offers rear drive assist features that enhance driver and passenger safety. These include blind spot detection (BSD), which helps identify vehicles coming from a blind zone that are not detected by the outside rear view mirror. It also features lane change assist (LCA), which warns the driver about possible collision hazards the moment the indicator is turned on. The electric vehicle, which comes in four colours, can accelerate from 0 to 100 in just 8.5 seconds. MG Motor recently launched 'MG Charge', an initiative under which it plans to install 1,000 AC fast chargers across residential localities across India.

In the past, the automaker has also partnered with companies like Fortum, Delta, eChargeBays, Exicom, Electreefi and Tata Power to introduce DC and AC fast chargers across the country.

