New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday said it organised an outreach programme on export controls in cooperation with the Indian Chamber of Commerce focusing on start-ups in various sectors of the economy. It said the outreach was aimed at enhancing awareness about regulations for the export of sensitive, dual-use goods and technology.

About 200 industries and enterprises including several start-ups companies participated in the webinar.

"The outreach shared the relevance of export control systems in the context of India's integration with the global economy, international non-proliferation framework and government's flagship initiatives of 'Make in India' and 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat'," the MEA said in a statement.

The presentations and discussions covered India's national laws, regulations, implementation mechanisms, procedures, as well as the importance of industry-level measures to uphold the country's impeccable non-proliferation record "acknowledged globally", it said.

"The outreach webinar included participation of the Directorate General of Foreign Trade as part of ongoing industry outreach endeavours of the government of India towards a sound national export control system in line with global standards," the MEA said.

(PTI)