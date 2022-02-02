New Delhi: India's largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, sold 1,28,924 passenger vehicles in January 2022 against 1,39,002 units sold in January 2021, registering a 7.25 per cent YoY decline in domestic PV sales, the company said on Tuesday.

However, the company's overall sales stood at 1,54,379 units in January this year, registering a YoY decline of 3.96 per cent. Total sales include domestic sales (passenger vehicle + light commercial vehicle) of 1,32,461 units, sales to other OEMs of 3,981 units, and exports of 17,937 units. The company sold 160,752 units in January 2021.

According to the company, the shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles that are primarily sold in the domestic market and all possible measures have been taken to minimise the impact.

Also read: MG Motor India's retail sales rise 20 pc in January