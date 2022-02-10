New Delhi: India's key benchmark equity indices -- S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 -- extended their gains from the previous session and traded on a positive note in early trade on Thursday. At 10.25 a.m., Sensex traded at 58,669 points, up 0.4 per cent or 203 points from the previous close, Nifty traded at 17,533 points, up 0.4 per cent or 70 points from the previous close.

Among stocks, ONGC, Power Grid Corporation of India, HDFC, Tata Steel, and Infosys were the top five gainers, rising 3.7 per cent, 1.7 per cent, 1.7 per cent, 1.5, per cent, and 1.4 per cent, respectively.Maruti Suzuki, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paint, Coal India, and ITC, on the other hand, were the stocks that declined in the early trade, NSE data showed.

Also Read: Equity indices open in red, Sensex down by 97 points

(IANS)