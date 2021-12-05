Hyderabad The Central government has extended the deadline for filing income tax returns till December 31 for the last fiscal year. Returns must be filed within this time. Pre-filled tax returns are ready on the newly introduced Income Tax Department website. All you have to do is check the details once and make the necessary changes and additions. This process will then need to be completed by e-Verifying. However, if your income and tax payment details do not appear on the Income Tax website, then what are the reasons?

There may be several reasons why income and tax payment details may not appear in your account on the Income Tax website. Have a look at some details provided by the Income Tax Department for instance--you may not have registered your details, failed to provide PAN details properly, mistakes in PAN details, individuals/organisations, who have done TDS‌ / TCS, might have misrepresented your PAN details or not provided PAN details at all, your income and tax details may not appear in your account in cases where tax payment challans are misrepresented.

Points to keep in mind for filing error-free IT returns

The TDS‌/TCS‌ details should be reported to the Income Tax Department if the PAN is incorrect .. those details should be corrected by the PAN correction statement. The details of the pan already mentioned incorrectly should also be informed.

If the persons, who have done TDS‌/TCS do not give the PAN details before depositing the amount to the Income Tax Department .. now stating those details .. the correction‌ statement should be submitted to the Income Tax Department.

Finally, go to your account on the Income Tax website and check if it contains all the details of your income and tax paid.

