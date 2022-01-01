Hyderabad: Welcome 2022 with new hope and reinvent yourself to paint a rosy picture of the future by investing your hard-earned money wisely. And, make this a New Year resolution by not repeating last year mistakes as time and tide wait for no man. Hence, we should make robust plans with the right asset mix to ensure we achieve our financial goals easily as money plays a vital role in our lives as everything is connected with it to lead a stress-free life.

So, earning money and investing it in proper schemes reap us rich dividends. Hence, there should be a calculation for every rupee. This is the first principle that must be followed in order to be financially successful. In addition, it is important to know how to save the money earned and how long it will take to grow. In this context let us look at some of the most important tips in financial planning.

Best financial plans: We cannot spend whatever money we earned and at the same time cannot save also. But, we can spend 50 per cent of the income on our needs while 20% of the remaining amount should be set aside for short-term needs, emergency fund and for other requirements. The remaining 30 per cent should be invested with a long-term plan. This should include retirement planning, children's higher education and any major purchases. This 50-20-30 rule should be followed for every rupee.

15-15-15 rule: If you want a billionaire .. just follow this tip. Suppose an individual invests Rs 15,000 for 15 years on those schemes, which would fetch 15 per cent income, and finally that would generate a crore. This 15-15-15 principle works in two ways. It is useful for long term investment and is conducive to earning good returns. Despite fluctuations in stock markets, if we continue to invest in it for a long time, we earn profits.

Equity investment: When you want to invest in equities .. you have to subtract your age from 100. You need to determine the percentage of equity in your investment amount based on the figure received. For example, if you think you are 30 .. you should invest up to 70% in equities and the remaining 30 per cent must be diverted to debt. This ratio should continue to change with age. If you have not yet planned, wake up from slumber and invest wisely to reap rich dividends.

