Hyderabad: Having a credit card is like having cash on hand and there are a number of options with this card, such as the time available after spending, the EMI facility and the ability to get a good credit score. There are also special offers and some discounts on credit card expenses. In recent times many companies have been releasing co-branded cards and also offering special discounts on these. Some get it right away, while others are useful in the long run. Co-branded travel cards offer up to 5% cashback on airline tickets. It happens every time. Other credit cards offer occasional discounts and offers.

If you are really interested in taking credit cards look at the e-mail. Credit card companies often inform cardholders about offers through e-mail and SMS. So, you need to update your mail ID, phone numbers with the card company. Sometimes the mail arrives, but goes into the spam folder. The content of the offers may not be known if this is ignored. So, in order to get updates on credit cards keep an eye on offers.

Companies always put the benefits of the card on their website. The details can also be found in the bank's mobile app. You should look at this information from time to time. If you want to increase the credit card limit and take a different type of card, the information is available on the website.

From merchants to e-Commerce websites to big brand showrooms, they offer special offers on credit cards on purchases. When buying an item you like, find out which company is providing more discounts on the products you are planning to buy. Some offers are for a limited time only. Therefore, it is better to check the date that ends sales so that you won't lose an opportunity to buy the products that are being offered at discounts.

Suppose you do not get proper information about the offers available on your credit card at the service centre. In that case, you can contact the card company's customer support centre for full details. For instance, suppose you want to get a discount of Rs when you want to book a flight ticket from a website. But, you can contact customer care and ask if there is a better offer because sometimes there is no chance of getting more discounts.

There are also some online websites to find out what are the special offers on credit cards. These can be examined. Before buying the products you want, you need to know their actual price. Then it will be known whether there is really a discount on it or not. If you have more than one credit card, check, which card has the most benefits. Use the highest discount card and double-check the terms. You should not share the card details and OTP with anyone under any circumstances.