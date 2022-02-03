Mumbai (Maharashtra): Equity indices opened in red on Thursday with Sensex down by 96.69 points and Nifty down by 21.70 points. The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 96.69 points or 0.16 per cent at 59461.64 at 9.25 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17758.30 at 9.25 am, down by 21.70 points or 0.12 per cent.

On the Sensex, the top gaining sectors were realty and energy, while the sectors trading at a loss were Information Technology (IT) and TECK.

ANI