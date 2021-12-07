Hyderabad: Travelling in one's own car is everybody's dream and to realise it they spend lakhs of rupees, but they neglect it in taking an insurance policy for their vehicles. However, they regret not insuring their vehicle only after they met with an accident. Remembering the adage 'better late than never', they search for vehicle insurance policies to take one. While some people, who are aware of consequences, will take insurance policy for their cars and others also approach insurance companies after coming to know the fault they had made.

Notably, after Covid, many preferring to travel in their own vehicles. This led to an increase in the number of car buyers. As per law insurance is mandatory for every vehicle. There are two types of insurances, comprehensive and third party.

Third-party insurance is mandatory in order to bring the vehicle onto the road and let's find out what not to do when it comes to vehicle insurance.

Auto insurance policies are available online and offline. Nowadays, many people prefer to renew policies online. Insurance companies' help desks are ready to help those who want to renew policies online. But, some precautions have to be taken when taking new car insurance or renewal. Many people are in a hurry to take out a low premium policy. But, that is not the case. After considering many factors. It is always a good idea to choose the policy that best suits your needs.

Take a comprehensive policy that provides full protection as much as possible. This includes third-party insurance. The tendency to be insured should be abandoned only to comply with legal regulations. Even in the event of a minor accident, do not forget that the cost of repairs can be thousands of rupees.

Do not choose a policy just because the premium is low. The decision should be made only after the insurance company is fully aware of the claim settlement history and the services provided.

If you add supplements to the basic policy, you will have to pay a slight additional premium. It is not advisable to avoid taking the respective policies to avoid this. These supplementary policies will sometimes cover any damage to the vehicle or engine due to unforeseen circumstances. However, there should be a full understanding of how much they are needed.

The policy should be renewed before the end of the term. Otherwise, there is a risk of losing the No Claim Bonus (NCB). The NCB is paid for each unclaimed year. So, do not forget to make a renewal before the deadline. When you buy a new car your old car can be transferred to NCB. Discuss this with the insurance company.

When taking out an insurance policy, make sure that the vehicle and owner details are correct. Mistakes that come to your attention should be brought to the attention of the insurance company immediately. Do not believe in fraudulent insurance claims under any circumstances as this is a punishable offence. Finally, insurance should be taken with full care.