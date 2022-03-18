Hyderabad: 'Guaranteed Income Schemes' are plans that come with life insurance cover at the time of choosing a policy, as well as a guarantee of how much to pay over the term. These guarantee a return as the name implies. They provide the solution to all kinds of risks. Those who can not bear the risk at all .. regular payments at regular intervals for the duration of the policy, can choose the type of policy that refunds premiums at maturity. Those who can take risks in investments can go for risk-related as well as income guarantee schemes as this can lead to slightly higher returns.

Income deficit replacement: Income decreases after retirement. Therefore, arrangements should be made for regular income after retirement while earning. This is what these revenue guarantee schemes are all about. It is said that these will complement your basic income and meet the needs of the family. The result is less financial pressure on you.

These policies can be taken to meet your needs, to meet your financial goals in line with your financial goals. The premium payment period, from how the payments are made, to how the insurer will receive the income when repaying, is all at your discretion. The policy can be changed to increase the income after a few years. This allows income to be received only when the need arises. These contribute to the children's education, their marriage and other goals.

How it works: Then you need to decide when you want to start earning money. The value of the policy is then calculated based on the age of the policyholder, how much income is required, and when. Depending on the flexibility of the policy, income will be available. In some policies, the income is fixed. In some cases, the income may increase by a certain percentage over a period of time. This should be selected at the time of taking the policy.

Additional Expenses: The income you are currently receiving may be sufficient for your daily expenses. But, what about the additional costs in the future? It is possible to take loans for this. But, if it is not possible to repay them .. shouldn't there be trouble about the amount required for medical treatment in case of a health emergency. Revenue guarantee schemes are useful when such situations arise. The nominee/family member gets compensation even if something unexpected happens to the policyholder due to insurance coverage. They will be able to maintain current living standards.

It is impossible to say when and how equity markets will be without uncertainty. Therefore, uncertainty is high in the returns offered by market-based schemes. But, when it comes to revenue guarantee schemes .. these do not have market-related fluctuations. Income is guaranteed at the beginning of the policy. So, payments are regular.

You can opt for insurance plans that guarantee returns when you want to keep investments safe in the long run. Benefits received on maturity are tax-deductible under Section 10 (10D) of the Income Tax Act.

"We continue to see how inflation is rising. It continues to devalue our money. Costs are rising. If the same standard of living is to be maintained in the future .. higher income is required. The income that comes from income plans will be helpful," says Sameer Joshi, Chief Agency Officer, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance.

