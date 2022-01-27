Mumbai: Now consumers in Maharashtra will be able to buy wine at grocery shops and supermarkets. Maharashtra government has approved the 'shelf in shop' policy which, for the first time allows the sale of wine at supermarkets and grocery stores of more than 1000 square feet in size.

The existing wine policy, which allows the sale of wine only through exclusive liquor stores, has been in force in the state for the last 20 years. The policy has, however, lapsed and therefore the government has brought in a revised policy.

Talking to the media after the meeting, Minister for Minority Development Nawab Malik said that the decision has been taken to get fair prices for agricultural produce and fruits of farmers in the state.

Making wine from fruit gives farmers higher rates. This has been noticed in the last few years. Therefore, it has been decided to start selling wine in supermarkets or grocery shops in the state. The state government has taken this big decision to increase the revenue from wine sales in the state, Malik told media personnel.

When asked about the BJP's opposition to the new policy, Malik said, “Similar policies have been implemented in the BJP-ruled states of Himachal Pradesh and Goa. The state government has taken this important decision accordingly. Therefore, the BJP has no moral right to oppose this decision.”

Earlier, Devendra Fadnavis criticized the state government's decision, tweeting, "Alcohol will be cheaper than petrol-diesel, liquor will be allowed to be sold by lifting the ban, new liquor licenses will be issued in Maharashtra, and now direct liquor from supermarkets, grocery stores will not be tolerated."

Fadnavis alleged that they had not provided any assistance to the peasantry, the poor, the underprivileged in the last two years, saying that the government's priority was only alcohol.

Looking at the figures for 2020-21, the sales of foreign liquor produced in the country reached 200 million liters. Domestic liquor sold 320 million liters, beer 30 crore liters, and wine only 7 lakh liters.

Maharashtra has as many as 45 operational wineries, out of which 15 to 20 units directly market products while the rest are only manufacturers.

The wine industry has a turnover of around Rs 1,000 crore in India, out of which 65% is from Maharashtra. Most wineries are located in Nashik, which produces around 80% of India’s wine, followed by Sangli, Pune, Solapur, Buldhana, and Ahmednagar.