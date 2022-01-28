Lucknow, Jan 28 (PTI) Former Maharashtra CM and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan here on Friday accused the BJP of betraying ex-servicemen while alleging that the ruling party seeks votes in the name of the Army's bravery but attacks soldiers' rights every day.

Releasing his party's "white paper" over it ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, the leader alleged that the BJP cheated ex-servicemen over One Rank, One Pension scheme, failed to fill vacant Army posts and took away facilities.

The BJP government collects votes in the name of the bravery of the Army but attacks the rights of soldiers every day, he said, adding the Narendra Modi-led Union government made the "biggest cut" in the Army budget in 60 years.

"The Modi government has cheated 30 lakh ex-servicemen in the name of One Rank, One Pension," he said.

Cheating in the name of One Rank, One Pension, not filling Army posts, taking away basic facilities, willfully ignoring anomalies, hurting the rehabilitation of ex-servicemen is part of a conspiracy to break the morale of the Army, Chavan claimed slamming the Modi government.

