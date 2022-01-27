New Delhi: President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, on Thursday, focussed on "new effective resolution and additional joint efforts to further promote India-Central Asia summit process in a long-run perspective.

Speaking at the first meeting of the India-Central Asia Summit being held virtually, Rahmon said, "This year, we celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with India. The achievements we made during these years vividly demonstrate as a continuous intention of the parties devotes to the comprehensive deepening of our inter-state ties in the areas of mutual interests. At the same time, the current .... require us to make a new effective resolution and additional joint efforts to further promote this process in a long-run perspective."

"In this regard, we attach utmost importance to the growing interactions within the format of India-Central Asia Summit. I am convinced that today's summit will decently contribute to the further strengthening of our multi-faceted partnerships. I hope that its outcome will serve as a drive to upgrade India-Central Asia interactions to a new level of development and facilitate, explore its great potential," added Rahmon.

He also conveyed his gratitude to India for convening the first meeting of the India-Central Asia Summit. "It is noteworthy that our meeting is taking place in a significant year for the Republic of India, the 75th anniversary of India's independence. I offer my congratulations to PM Modi on the occasion of this anniversary and wish prosperity and progress to the people of India," said the Tajik President.

