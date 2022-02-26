Lucknow: Ahead of the 5th phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections on Sunday, National President of the Samajwadi Party's Minority Sabha, Maulana Iqbal Qadri said that steps would be taken for the welfare of the Muslim community by the Akhilesh Yadav led government if it comes to power.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Qadri said that the Samajwadi Party is treating all communities and religions equally saying steps would be taken for the welfare and development of the state, if the SP comes to power after March 10.

Over the criticism faced by the SP from a section of people for the party's "silence on issues facing Muslims", Qadri said the party will release the salaries of thousands of madrassa (Islamic seminaries) teachers withheld for the last five years.

"Once an SP government comes to power, we will right away release the salaries. Besides, the 8,000 madrassas, which have been excluded from the Madrassa Board will be reviewed and more madrassas will be taken on the grant, Qadri said.

"If the party ignores Muslims, then why make a Maulana like me the national president. Akhilesh Yadav is also seen wearing a skullcap during Iftar (Islamic breaking if fast), " Qadri argued.

Over the ongoing Hijab row in the country, Qadri said that SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is "not talking about hijab because we are close to the people". Hijab is not a problem. India has a democratic system and under this system, followers of all religions have the right to live with their religion, he said.

Qadri also hit out at the BJP government saying it "does not have any issue to put it in front of the people, that is why things like Hijab, Pakistan, Jinnah are coming to the fore". He also targeted AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi saying he was "an educated and intelligent man but his actions are not enough to remove BJP from power in Uttar Pradesh".

He said that BJP could not be removed from power by fighting for 100 assembly seats, in a reference to AIMIM candidates fielded by Owaisi in UP elections.

"They (BJP) wanted to divide the Muslims which would benefit the saffron party," he said.