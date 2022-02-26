Jodhpur: The sixth edition of Exercise Eastern Bridge, a joint military drill by the Indian and Oman Air Forces, came to an end on Friday with the departure of the Oman fleet beginning on Saturday.

The fleet of Oman departing today will reach Thamret Airbase via Jamnagar Air Base.

The drill held from February 21 to 25, 2022 at Jodhpur Air Force Station concluded late Friday evening. During the drill, fighter jets of both countries piled up imaginary enemies at an altitude of 40,000 feet in the sky.

The Indian Air Force had deployed a fleet of Sukhoi 30MKIs Jaguars and Mirage 2000s for the sixth edition of Exercise Eastern Bridge VI. Oman was accompanied by an American F16 jet. The American jet F16 was also flown by Indian pilots.

The joint air forces practiced the eliminating of imaginary enemies in the air and even dills were also carried out to thwart missile attacks. Earlier, the Indian Air Force had said in a statement that the exercise would provide an opportunity to enhance the operational capabilities of the two countries' air forces, as well as strengthen the bilateral ties between the two countries.

Due to this exercise, the flight schedule of the passenger flights flying from Jodhpur airport was also changed with many flights canceled. The reason for the cancellation or delayed landing of many flights was to prevent any unpleasant situation. During the Notice to Admission (NOTM) issued over the matter, it was said that only when the fighter planes landed for a break, a passenger plane would be allowed to land at Jodhpur Airport.

During the exercise, senior officials from both sides visited the Air Force Station Jodhpur and discussed the further possibilities of mutual cooperation.