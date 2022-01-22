Srinagar: A joint team of Kupwara Police and Army 160 TA has arrested an over-the-ground worker (OGW) on Saturday. The accused has been identified as one Fareed Ahmad Chowhan, a resident of Zurhama, Kupwara.

Police in a statement said that the 33-year-old was apprehended after locals found him “moving in suspicious circumstances in the area” and surrounded him. The statement said that the locals informed the local police late last evening, who along with a team of TA 160 Bn later apprehended Chowhan. Police recovered a Chinese Pistol from Chowhan's possession.

Police said that the accused has been taken into custody and a case under relevant provisions of law has been registered against him at PS Trehgam.

Further investigation has been taken up into the matter.

