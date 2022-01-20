Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested a missing youth, who had recently joined terror ranks, along with arms & ammunition in Pulwama.

Police along with 44RR and 183Bn CRPF at a checkpoint established at Pachahar Rajpora Pulwama intercepted a suspicious person, who was asked to stop by the Naka party but instead he tried to flee from the spot. He also attempted to fire upon the joint party, a statement by the police said.

However, the person was apprehended tactfully and has been identified as Rahil Showkat Dar, a resident of Drabgam Pulwama Rajpora.

Pertinently, Dar had recently gone missing, regarding which a missing report had been lodged by his family members at Police Station Rajpora, and had recently joined terror ranks.

Police said that during his personal search, one Pistol and several rounds of ammunition were recovered from his possession.

Accordingly, the police have filed a case under relevant sections of law at Police Station Rajpora and further investigation has been initiated.

