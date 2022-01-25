Chennai: Two farmers and two forest officers were attacked by a leopard in Pappankulam area of Tiruppur district in Tamil Nadu on Monday. They were later hospitalised for treatment.

According to the police, 60-year-old Varadarajan, a resident of the area, went to his farm on Monday when the animal pounced on him and mauled his shoulder. Soon after this, Maran, another farmer who went to the fields, was also attacked by the same animal and injured.

Upon receiving information, Forest Department personnel rushed to the spot and conducted the search operation, during which the feline suddenly attacked them as well.

With the escalation of the issue, the Forest Department set up two cages in the area to trap the animal. In addition, drones were also deployed and 12 CCTVs were installed to find the animal.

Additionally, a large team of forest staffs have been deployed in search of the leopard.

