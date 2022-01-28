Srinagar: A policeman on Friday narrowly escaped a militant attack in Srinagar. The cop was attacked in Srinagar's Batamal area, with unidentified gunmen opening fire on him.

Police sources said that the incident took place in the SD Colony area. The shooters missed him narrowly and he was able to get to safety.

The sound of shots fired caused a flutter in the locality and the security forces cordoned off the area for a combing operation for the militants involved in the incident.

Also read: BSF on high alert in Jammu and Kashmir despite inclement weather