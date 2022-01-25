Chandigarh: After the ban on rally meetings in electoral states, the focus of the parties has shifted to the virtual world. Parties are inventing new ways to campaign on social media. Punjab Congress has tweeted a video, which has become a topic of discussion. In this video, Congress has transformed its leaders into the characters of the Hollywood movie Avengers and has shown the opposition party leaders as villains.

In the video tweeted by Congress, Rahul Gandhi has been shown as famous Marvel character Hulk, CM Charanjit Channi as Thor and Punjab Congress President Navjot Sidhu is seen in the avatar of Captain America. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal have been shown as alien invaders in the altered clip.

Congress responds to AAP's video

Earlier, the Aam Aadmi Party had released a video taking a dig at the Channi-Sidhu duo after declaring Bhagwant Mann as the CM face. The video released by AAP showed Sidhu and Channi dancing around the CM chair to the song of a Bollywood movie. However, there was also a controversy regarding showing a woman as the chair of the CM. The video tweeted by the Punnjab Congress is believed to be the answer to AAP's earlier video.

