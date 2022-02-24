Agartala: A BSF jawan reportedly died by suicide after shooting himself with his own service rifle at the Gandacherra sub-division of Tripura’s Dhalai district on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the incident took place around 10 pm on Wednesday when the trooper, identified as R Rengam, 37, a resident of Tamil Nadu's Satpur area, was on duty in a border outpost. He shot himself in the neck with his own weapon at about 10:10 pm last night while being on sentry duty at a BOP in the CK Bari area, under the Raishyabari police station of the Gandacherra sub-division. The deceased jawan of 122 Battalion was working in BSF's E-Company.

A police official said that after hearing the sound of gunfire, other jawans rushed to the spot and immediately rushed the trooper to Raishyabari Primary Health Care where the on-duty doctor declared him brought dead.

The deceased was later taken to Gandacherra Sub-Divisional Hospital on Thursday morning for post-mortem.