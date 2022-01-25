Kolkata: The Border Security Force (BSF) has refuted claims that the security agency has been operating beyond authority. After the Union home ministry extended the area of jurisdiction of the BSF in the three bordering states of West Bengal, Punjab and Assam, the West Bengal government and ruling Trinamool Congress had been often alleging that the BSF personnel in the state had been operating beyond authority.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, the BSF’s inspector general, Anurag Parag ruled out those allegations. “These are all false allegations, BSF always operated within his authority and jurisdiction. Even after the Union home ministry has extended out area jurisdiction, we are operating in close coordination with the local police in the bordering areas. Even after BSF arrests the cross-border smugglers, we hand them over to the local police station,” Parag said.

Earlier, Parag and BSF’s deputy inspector general of Bengal Frontier, SS Gureria attended a joint press conference. There he said that since after the Bangladesh Liberation war in 1971, BSF had been operating successfully at the Indian borders with Bangladesh.

“However, the situation in the Bangladesh borders is different from that of the borders with Pakistan. Because of the friendly relations between India and Bangladesh, we have to opt for a softer approach at the Bangladesh borders,” he said.

Gureria said that the illegal smuggling in the Bangladesh borders has been scaled down substantially now. “We are determined to stop cross- border smuggling here,” he said.