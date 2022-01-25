Chandigarh: Ahead of the Punjab elections the Income Tax (IT) Department has jumped to action to curtail the impact of black money in the polls. The IT Department has set up a control room and issued a toll-free number (18003451545) for the same. Anyone can call up to give any tip about black money and the person's identity will be kept anonymous, IT officials claimed.

An IT Department spokesperson said that the control room would run round the clock and will function in close tandem with the control room of the District Election Officer. 80 officers and inspectors have already been deployed. and Income Tax teams have been set up in every district of the poll-bound state, As soon as any information is received, after preliminary investigation, the team will take immediate action, he assured.

Also Read: Congress taps the doors of poll body, terms ED raids in Punjab as "politically motivated"

The Airport Intelligence Unit (AIU) has been activated at all airports. IT teams are fully equipped to monitor the movement of cash by air and through railways. To ensure this, the IT Department is working in close coordination with the railway authorities. The Income Tax Department will also keep an eye on the limit of cash withdrawal from banks and will investigate in case of any suspicious transaction.

The IT Department spokesperson also informed that the Income Tax Directorate would scrutinize all the affidavits of the candidates that have been submitted during their enrollment. Their assets and liabilities will be thoroughly investigated. The Election Commission will be informed immediately in case of any irregularity. The poll body will also be informed in case of any wrongdoing by the candidates as far as electoral expenses are concerned.

The filing of nomination papers for the upcoming Punjab Assembly election began on 25th January. The state assembly elections will be held on 20th February. The results will be declared on 10th March.