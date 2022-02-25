Kishtwar: Six residents from the Warwan area in J&K's Kishtwar who went missing three days ago on their way home from south Kashmir's Anantnag amid heavy snowfall were rescued by the police and civil administration on Friday, officials said.

Ajaz Ahmed, son of Abdul Rehman Koka, aged 30 years, Akbar, son of Ghulam Qadir Koka, aged 25 yrs, Gh Nabi, son of Ghulam Qadir Koka, aged 20 yrs, Gulzar Ahmed, son of Ghulam Mohd, aged 18yrs, Manzoor Ahmed, son of Ghulam Mohd, aged 20yrs and Irshad Ahmed, son of Sanaullah Dar, aged 18 yrs-all residents of Warwan went missing on Tuesday after leaving for Kishtwar from Anantnag through high altitude Margantop.

One Wali Mohd, son of Mohd Sultan, of Warwan at present in Anantnag, had lodged a missing complaint with Kishtwar Police saying the men had been trapped in the mountainous region after heavy snowfall.

Accordingly, SSP Kishtwar Shafqat Hussain Batt directed SHO PS Warwan to launch a rescue operation even as the J&K Disaster Response Force also pressed its men to trace the missing men.

Today, Kishtwar police established contact with the trapped persons over the mobile phone with SSP Kishtwar personally speaking to them and assured them of all the necessary assistance for their safe evacuation, an official said.

He said the residents are safe and they have reunited with their families. Kishtwar Police requested the general public of Kishtwar especially Warwan and Marwah to avoid taking the said route during the winter season.