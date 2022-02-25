Srinagar: Six men from the Marwah area of Warwan in J&K's Kishtwar district, who had gone missing on their way home from Anantnag in south Kashmir three days ago, reportedly reached home on Friday even as officials were yet to confirm the development.

Muhammad Akber Koka, Ghulam Nabi Koka, Ajaz Ahmad Koka, Gulzar Ahmed Koka, Manzoor Ahmed Koka, and Idrees Ahmad Dar - all from Choiudraman Warwan in Kishtwar went "missing" while on way home from Anantnag through Margan Top on Tuesday. Their families said they lost contact with them at 9 pm.

Reports said that all six persons reached home safely this afternoon. Official confirmation of the development was awaited at the time this report was filed.

However, on Thursday, the State Disaster Response Force had launched a manhunt to trace the "missing" persons.