Balasore (Odisha): At least 6 passengers, including a one-year-old infant, were killed and several others sustained injuries after a passenger bus they were travelling in overturned at Bidu Chhak under Soro police limits in Balasore district of Odisha.

The identities of the deceased persons were not known immediately. Among those who suffered injuries, 20 passengers are said to be critically injured.

The mishap took place after the bus, which was stationed at Bidu Chhak, was hit by a coal-laden truck from behind. Following this, both the vehicles skidded off the road and overturned. The bus was en route to Bhubaneswar from Udala.

Rescue operations are underway.

More details are awaited.

