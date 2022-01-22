Balasore (Odisha): At least 5 passengers, including a one-year-old infant, have died and several injured after a passenger bus overturned near Soro in Balasore district of Odisha. Among those who suffered injuries, 20 passengers are said to be critically injured.

The mishap took place after the bus was hit by a truck at Bidu Chhak under Soro police limits of Balasore district. The bus was en route to Bhubaneswar from Udala.

Rescue operations are underway.

More details are awaited.