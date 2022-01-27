New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked Special Investigation Team (SIT) to file a status report on a petition filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa seeking action against Kamalnath in a matter related to 1984 riots.

Justice Subramonium Prasad has asked SIT to file a status report and listed the matter for further hearing on March 28, 2022. The court was hearing a petition filed by BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa in the matter of FIR No 601/1984 Parliament Street Police station against Kamalnath.

Sirsa was represented by Senior Advocate Maninder Singh and Advocate Gurbaksh Singh. In a statement, Sirsa said that he had filed a petition in Delhi High Court in the matter of FIR No 601/1984 Parliament Street Police station against Kamalnath in 1984 genocide and had sought directions to SIT to take action against Kamalnath in the FIR and demanded that he should be arrested without further delay.

Also Read: FIR against BJP MLA for threatening '1984-like genocide' to Sikhs

According to Sirsa, this case was related to the murder of two Sikhs at Gurdwara Rakabganj Sahib during the 1984 Sikh genocide. Sirsa said, "we had given representations to the SIT and witnesses had also deposed against Kamalnath in the case. Special permission was taken from Home Ministry to reopen the case related to Kamalnath. Despite these representations, SIT was not acting against him, so we had moved High Court."

The SIT had opened this case in September 2019. Sirsa said that today's decision of the High Court has rekindled a hope in the community that every guilty will get punishment for his/her sins. He said that he was personally pursuing matters in different courts and the community will ensure that justice is delivered in every case and every guilty is sentenced to life imprisonment or given capital punishment.

ANI