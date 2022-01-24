Chaibasa: Police have arrested 19 people in connection with violence at Ladurabasa village in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, an officer said on Monday.

Several people including six police personnel were injured after a mob gheraoed the Mufassil police station and started pelting stones on police personnel demanding release of four persons taken into custody for allegedly conducting a fake training-cum-academic certificate verification camp for recruitment in the name of Chaibasa Kolhan Government Estate in Ladurabasa school campus on Sunday morning.

While seventeen people were arrested on Sunday, two more were apprehended on Monday under various sections of IPC, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Sadar), Dilip Khalko, said.

A flag march was conducted in the area by police to warn miscreants and inculcate confidence among general masses, the SDPO said.

The district police have been conducting massive raids to apprehend other culprits at large, the SDPO said claiming that the situation was peaceful on Monday.

A large police force has been deployed in and around Mufassil police station to maintain law and order, he said.

PTI