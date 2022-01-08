New Delhi: Election Commission of India will announce the schedule for Assembly elections in Goa, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh at 3.30 pm today.

"Press Conference by Election Commission of India for the announcement of Schedule for General Election to Legislative Assemblies of Goa, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh," read the official statement.

"The press conference will be held in Vigyan Bhawan at 3:30 pm on January 8," it added.

Out of these 5 poll-bound states, the BJP is in power in 4 states including Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, leaders from all the political parties have been campaigning aggressively to register their win in the upcoming polls.