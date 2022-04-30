CBI carries out searches at 8 locations in Mumbai and Pune in connection with DHFL-Yes Bank case
Published on: 36 minutes ago
New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently carrying out searches at the premises of Shahid Balwa and Vinod Goenka in connection with the DHFL-Yes Bank case, officials say. The raids are being held at 8 locations in Mumbai and Pune.
