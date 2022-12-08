Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Thursday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and discussed issues related to the northeastern state, an official statement said. Later in the day, he also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Zoramthanga will return to Aizawl on Friday.

"India is truly blessed under the abled leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji. India's position on every front has become much stronger than before under his supervision. Thank you, Hon'ble Prime Minister for your valuable time & consideration towards #Mizoram," the chief minister tweeted after meeting the PM.

During his stay in New Delhi, Zoramthanga attended an all-party meeting convened to solicit suggestions for the G20 summit next year. The meeting was chaired by Modi on Monday. India officially assumed the presidency of G20 on December 1. More than 200 meetings of the influential group will be held across 55 cities in the country. Some meetings are also planned in the Northeast, with Aizawl scheduled to host one of the meetings. (PTI)