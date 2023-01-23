Hyderabad: The founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zomato on Monday posted about 800 job openings for five roles at the food delivery service. “Hello everyone – we have about 800 positions open across these 5 roles at Zomato. If you happen to know someone really good for any of these roles, please tag them on this thread,” his post on LinkedIn read.

Goyal also posted 5 advertisements giving details of the roles including the requirements and work profiles. For one of the five roles titled 'Chief of Staff to CEO', the advertisement mentions it is a '24*7 job where the traditional employee mindset of work-life balance won't work'. The other four roles other than the CEO include engineers, product managers and generalists.

Screenshot of Deepinder Goyal's LinkedIn post

"As chief of staff to one of our CEOs (Zomato, Blinkit, Hyperpure), you will be nothing less than a force multiplier and mini-CEO for the organisation. You will drive priorities across the organisation to influence outcomes and maintain momentum," the advertisement reads.

In the advertisement for the job role of a generalist, it is mentioned that the role will involve closely working with the leadership team of Zomato and bringing service to customers, delivery partners, restaurant partners, etc.

Also read: LinkedIn user unveils big Zomato 'scam' for more food in less money; CEO responds

As a growth manager, the selected candidate will work with a portfolio of our restaurant partners and work towards creating a healthy long-term food delivery ecosystem in India and also understand what running a restaurant means and have the ability to get your hands dirty and be proactive, the advertisement states.

The advertisement for the role of product manager says that the candidate will have to find solutions to find simple answers to complex issues. They must also have great communication skills, High IQ as well as High EQ, it further states. As Software Development Engineer, the person will need to have the ability to communicate and work with other engineers.

"To express interest in knowing more about any of these roles, please email me at deepinder@zomato.com -- me and/or my team will be prompt in responding to you and closing the loop either way," Goyal further wrote in his post, asking people to reach out to him for the said jobs. Complete details of the roles stated can be accessed from Deepinder Goyal's LinkedIn ID.