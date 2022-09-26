Sonamarg (Jammu and Kashmir): The work on the 13 km long Zojila tunnel connecting Jammu and Kashmir to Ladakh is currently in full swing and will be opened to the public in the last quarter of 2026. Harpal Singh, project head of the company Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited, which is constructing the Zojila Tunnel, while speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat, said, "The tunnel will be opened to the public in the last quarter of 2026, but the section may be opened earlier for the local population and defense purposes."

"Though the tunnel was announced in 2005, the project was later delayed. The company that got the job went bankrupt and the work was stopped for almost two years. Later, the central government made some changes in the project and restarted the project in 2020 and tendered it to MIL in 2021," he added.

Further speaking about the difficulties faced during the work of the tunnel, he said, "Kashmir has very cold winters, negative temperatures, yet 1,000 people have been working day and night on this project. At present, around 2,300 people are working here, most of whom are residents of Jammu and Kashmir."

Talking about the work completed so far, Singh said, "All precautions are being taken. The project has a total of three tunnels, two each in Nilgarar-1 and Nilgarar-2. The four tunnels are approx. have been completed. Apart from this, there are four pools. Work on all of them is almost complete. Next will be the Zojila tunnel of 13 km, which is also well done. The road on Nilgarar-1 and Nilgarar-2 and the plastering of the tunnels remain to be done."