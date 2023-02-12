Mumbai (Maharashtra): Zeenat Aman, the veteran star who became a household name during the 70s and 80s after bagging the title Miss Asia Pacific International pageant in 1970, is known for her bold personality and was one of the actors who set the fashion trend with her satirical choices. After staying away from social media, she finally made her Instagram debut on Saturday.

Dressed in a striped co-ord set, the veteran actor captioned her first post, "Laughing at the places life takes me. Why hello there, Instagram." Zeenat received a warm welcome from the Insta fam. One of the users wrote, "This is not just A zeenat aman. This is THE Zeenat Aman !!." "A very , very warm welcome ! You've been missed by so many of us !!," another comment read. Another fan wrote, "welcome to the instagram world, legend. we love you!!!"

On Sunday, she uploaded a close picture of herself along with a long note. The note read, "In the 70s the film and fashion industry was absolutely male dominated, and I would often be the only woman on a set. Over the course of my career I have been photographed and filmed by many talented men. A woman's gaze though, is different."

She added, "This series of pictures was shot by young photographer @tanyyaa.a_ in the comfort of my home. No lights, no makeup artist, no hairdresser, no stylist, no assistants. Just a lovely sunny afternoon together. It's such a pleasure to see so many young women working on both sides of the lens today. I look forward to discovering more such talent on Instagram."

Zeenat has given several hits such as 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram', 'Don', 'Yaadon ki Baraat', 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna', 'Qurbani, Dostana', 'Dharam Veer', among others. (ANI)