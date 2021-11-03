New Delhi: Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Tuesday said that "on public demand" he will be back in February to play cricket.

Yuvraj, who had retired from international cricket in June 2019, played this year's Road Safety World Series for India Legends.

The former all-rounder shared a special message for his fans on Instagram with a video of him whacking boundaries.

"God decides your destiny !! On public demand, I'll be back on the pitch hopefully in February! Ain't nothing like this feeling! Thank you for your love and wishes to mean a lot to me! Keep supporting it's our team and a true fan will show his or her support in tough times," Yuvraj said on Instagram.

The 2011 World Cup was memorable for Yuvraj as he was named the Player of the Tournament and he played an important role in India winning the trophy. In the tournament, Yuvraj scored 362 runs and took 15 wickets.

In a career that spanned over 304 ODIs, 58 T20Is, and 40 Tests, Yuvraj imprinted his place in the echelons of cricket as a player who could pretty much win matches for his side either through his electric fielding, deceptive bowling and fierce batting.

Big events brought out the best in him, be it his international cricket entry in the 2000 ICC Champions Trophy, the mind-numbing batting exhibition at the inaugural 2007 World Twenty20, or the all-round performance during the 2011 World Cup.

ANI