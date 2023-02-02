Hyderabad: Taking a sharp dig at Telangana Chief Minister KCR, the YSRTP chief YS Sharmila displayed a shoe box in her hands while asking the CM to join Padayatra with her and know the public problems. "Today I challenge Telangana CM KCR to walk with me in Padyatra. We present a shoe box to him," YSRTP Chief YS Sharmila said on Thursday while speaking to the media here.

She further said that she will retire from politics if she finds there are no problems in the state during her Yatra. "If there are no problems in the state, then I'll retire from politics but if this is not true, KCR has to resign and apologise to people of the state," she said.

Earlier, Sharmila had sat on an indefinite fast after being denied the permission by the police to hold a padayatra. On December 11, 2022 she was was admitted with low blood pressure, weakness and giddiness. She was also found to have severe oliguria, high anion gap metabolic acidosis and pre-renal azotemia, along with dehydration and orthostatic hypotension.

Also read: KCR-Guv clash: No Raj Bhavan permission for budget yet; Govt approaches High Court

The police had detained Sharmila from Somajiguda when she was approaching Pragati Bhavan to gherao the official residence of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. She was then brought to SR Nagar Police station in Hyderabad. Before being detained, police towed away Sharmila's car with the help of a crane, even as she was sitting inside it protesting against the Telangana CM KCR.

At the SR Nagar Police Station, the police had forcefully broke open the car door and got her out of the vehicle. She was then taken to the Police Station along with some of her followers. Earlier Sharmila was also detained in Warangal after the clash between her supporters and the alleged workers of the TRS party in Warangal. She was sent to Hyderabad with a police escort.