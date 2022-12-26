Amaravati (AP): A gang of Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders here allegedly attacked the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) office and the leaders of the party therein on Sunday night, leading to violent chaos in the office premises located in Gudivada Rural. The attackers, infamously known as the Gaddam gang, allegedly tried to set the office on fire by throwing petrol packets at it and also hurled sticks and stones at the party workers there.

The fire attempts were unsuccessful, though several people were hurt in the physical violence that erupted there. The mob was silenced after police intervention involving lathi-charge at some of the attackers as they tried to storm the TDP office. Several people were injured including 5 journalists. The group of attackers allegedly armed with knives and other weapons was led by Merugumala Kali, a chief follower of Gudivada MLA and former minister Kodali Nani.

The attack was allegedly launched following an argument between TDP Gudivada constituency in-charge Ravi Venkateswara Rao and Kali -- a follower of Kodali Nani -- in the purview of the upcoming celebrations of Vangaveeti Ranga's death anniversary in Gudivada on Monday.

Also read: Rahul’s visit to Vajpayee memorial should remind PM Modi of his Rajdharma: Congress

Kali had on Sunday called Rao at 6.15 pm, warning him not to celebrate Ranga's anniversary. The conversation soon turned into an argument, which further escalated into actual violence. MLA Ravi Venkateswara Rao said that he tried to lodge a complaint about the incident, but the police refused to register a case.

"This harassment is going on for a long time now. If we want, we can do twice as much (violence). But we are exercising restraint. They are followers of Kodali Nani who subscribed to all of their kinds involved in poker, casino, and marijuana sales. Vangaveeti Ranga does not belong to any one community. He was a poor man, a man of the weak. We will hold his anniversary celebrations anyhow. Gaddam gang anarchies cannot threaten us," Rao, the former MLA, and TDP leader said.