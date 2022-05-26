Amaravati: YSRCP candidates have filed nominations for four Rajya Sabha seats in the state of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. YSRCP Parliamentary Party leader Vijayasai Reddy, National BC Movement leader R Krishnaiah, Supreme Court senior lawyer Niranjan Reddy and Beeda Mastan Rao were selected as Rajya Sabha YSRCP candidates by CM YS Jagan. Nomination papers were handed over to PV Subba Reddy, Deputy Secretary, State Legislative Council, who is the Returning Officer for Elections.



After the nominations were filed, they spoke to the media. Vijaysai reddy said the YSRCP support is crucial for BJP in the presidential election. That party has a 4% vote deficit. If BJP consults with other parties without taking YSRCP's support.. then we would think about future decisions.

"In the interest of the state, CM Jagan will make the appropriate decision on whom to support in the presidential election. Kovind was supported in the presidential election because he belongs to the SC category. As, Parimal Natwani from Gujarat was given a chance from the AP in the past.. his voice was heard in the Rajya Sabha on state issues. Now R. Krishnaiah will work in the same way. It should be noted that he was a BC national leader. We will fight with the central government only when necessary in the interest of the state." - Vijayasai reddy

R Krishnaiah alleged that some political parties in the AP were contributing and criticizing him with some BCs. He also said that he has the support of the BCs in the state. Meanwhile, Beeda Mastan Rao said that CM Jagan had given him a Rajya Sabha seat and a proper place for Yadavs. Niranjan Reddy said he would work for the development of the state with his experience as a lawyer.