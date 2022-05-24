Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh): Ruling YSR Congress MLC Ananta Satya Uday Bhaskar was arrested in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada district on Monday for allegedly murdering his former driver four days ago, a senior police officer said. The MLC was produced before a local magistrate. The court then remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody. He was then shifted to Rajahmundry Central Jail at around 1.15 am (on Tuesday).

At a press conference late in the night, Kakinada district Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu said, "Based on his confessional statement, technical data, and other evidence collected, we arrested the legislator for his involvement in the murder. He was also charged with a screening of evidence, as he sought to portray the murder as an accident."

