Amaravati: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has said that the purported note left behind by murdered YSR Congress leader and former Andhra Pradesh minister, YS Vivekananda Reddy in 2019 was written under coercion against his will as revealed by forensic experts.

On the fateful day of Viveka’s murder on March 15, 2019, a note was found beside his dead body, believed to have been written by Viveka himself. The same evening, his family members handed it over to the police. The letter read, '‘My driver has beaten me to death after I had asked him to report early to duty. It was very difficult for me to write this note. Don’t let driver Prasad loose. Yours, Vivekananda Reddy'’.

However, a CBI spokesman said that based on the fresh forensic analysis of the letter by the Central Forensic Science Laboratory in Delhi, it appears to have been written by Reddy against his will under coercion as the handwriting looks confused and illegible.

The CFSL said that forensic analysis of the note, which has been sent by the CBI officials to the court, revealed that the handwriting in it showed a lack of coordination between pen and brain. The CFSL report further revealed that the note has been written amid extreme physical strain and that the person must have been coerced into writing the note. The report added that the letters were shaky and that the note was barely cohesive. It was also identified that there was no uniform pressure of the pen on paper. Besides, the words were also found to be of varying sizes, the CFSL said.

As per the report, the signature found in the note did not match Viveka’s official signature, which comprised of initials-YS, along with the name. In the note, there were no initials as per the CFSL. The report inferred that Reddy might have written it in a partially conscious state.

Pertinently, Narreddy Rajasekhara Reddy, son-in-law of the slain minister had recently alleged that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy could be behind the murder of his father-in-law. According to CBI sources, Rajasekhara Reddy in a statement to the Central agency claimed that Jagan had "premeditated the murder to gain political advantage, in the same way, he staged the blade attack on him in 2018 ahead of the elections".

